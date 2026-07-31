Free MRT-3 rides for nat'l ID holders on Wednesdays of August - DOTr

MANILA – The Department of Transportation (DOTr) will offer free rides on the Metro Rail Transit Line 3 (MRT-3) every Wednesday in August for commuters presenting a valid National ID, in celebration of the enactment of Republic Act (RA) 11055 (Philippine Identification System Act).

In an advisory on Friday, the DOTr said the free rides will be available on Aug. 5, 12, 19, and 26, from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

A separate free ride will also be offered on Sept. 16, 2026, in celebration of Global Identity Day.

Commuters may present their physical National ID, Digital ID, or ePhilID in paper format to avail of the free service.

The initiative is a partnership between the DOTr-MRT-3 and the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), which is also conducting National ID registration at the Araneta-Cubao and Taft Avenue stations of the MRT-3.

RA 11055 established the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys), the country's single national ID system administered by the PSA. (PNA)