Freedom from insurgency ‘already within reach’ of Marcos admin

OFFICE of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU) Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. expressed confidence on Saturday, July 20, 2024, that Philippines can be insurgency-free by the end of 2028, by the end of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. administration.

In a media forum, Galvez said achieving an insurgency-free Philippines is already within the reach of the administration.

“Nakita ko sa assessment ko, it is very achievable kasi nakikita natin maganda ang pinapatunguhan ng ekonomiya ng ating bansa . At the same time nakita natin the national agencies are now getting together to have a convergence to solve the basic issues and the drivers of conflict,” he said.

Galvez noted the government’s convergence efforts to pave the way to make the goal a reality, commending the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) for ensuring that significant progress is made to weaken insurgent forces across the country.

He said from more than 80 guerrilla fronts of the communist party across the country, it significantly went down and the active ones are now mainly in Samar, Bicol region, and Negros.

Galvez said most regions are now focused on peace and development.

“Karamihan po ng mga regions ay peace and development na po ang pinag-uusapan po natin. Nakita natin sa Region XI na napakalakas ng NPA (New People’s Army) po diyan. wala po tayong naririnig, nakita natin na mga engagement. Mostly ang pinag-uusapan natin diyan is iyong ano ang livelihood project na maibibigay natin doon sa mga nasa ibaba,” he said.

Galvez said the comprehensive approach of the military, along with non-combat strategies, encouraged many rebels to return to mainstream society.

He said the government’s Amnesty Program has also allowed former rebels to regain their political and civil rights. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)