Freeze orders issued over P22.869B assets linked to flood control probe

QUESTIONABLE. Independent Commission for Infrastructure chair Andres Reyes (in green jacket) and former Department of Public Works and Highways secretary Rogelio Singson (in white) lead the inspection of the PHP48-million Culiat Creek flood control project in Project 6, Quezon City on Sept. 18. The Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) on Friday (Oct. 10, 2025) said it was able to secure from the Court of Appeals the sixth freeze order against various assets of individuals allegedly involved in irregularities on government’s flood control projects.
THE Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) has secured 15 freeze orders covering assets worth P22.869 billion as part of the government’s continuing investigation into alleged irregularities in flood control projects.

The freeze orders target a wide range of assets believed to be connected to individuals and entities under scrutiny for possible misuse of public funds allocated for flood mitigation and control programs.

The frozen assets include:

  • P14 billion from 6,692 bank accounts

  • P4.8 billion worth of 10 air assets

  • P2.1 billion from 161 real estate properties

  • P902.1 million from other investments

  • P490 million across 394 insurance accounts

  • P445.2 million from 229 motor vehicles

  • P400,639 from 16 e-wallet accounts

The issuance of the freeze orders is seen as a critical step in preventing the dissipation of assets while the probe is ongoing.

The AMLC is eyeing the filing of a forfeiture case for the return of the assets within six months. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)

