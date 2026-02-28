Frequency of Kanlaon Volcano's ash emission normal – Phivolcs chief

MANILA – The frequencies of ash emissions in Kanlaon Volcano for the past few days are still normal, but the public is advised not to be complacent and to remain vigilant, the head of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said Friday.

"Under Alert Level 2, ash emissions occurring daily or even twice a day are consistent with the current unrest of Kanlaon Volcano," Phivolcs Director Teresito Bacolcol told the Philippine News Agency in an interview.

Bacolcol said there were many instances when the volcano emitted ash more than twice in a day, such as on Jan. 12 when it registered four ash emission events, and three last Jan. 11.

While ash emissions are expected, he said these should still be closely monitored, especially if there are changes in frequency, plume height, or if these would occur alongside an increase in seismic activity.

"The public should understand that at Alert Level 2, the volcano remains active, with the possibility of sudden ash emissions or short-lived minor to moderately explosive activity similar to the Feb. 19 and Feb. 25 events," he said.

Bacolcol also reiterated that entry into the four-kilometer permanent danger zone is strictly prohibited, and for communities to rely only on official advisories from Phivolcs and local government units (LGUs).

Further, the public should stay prepared for ashfall-related impacts, he added.

Phivolcs reported on Friday that ash was dispersed over an extensive area of Negros Island Region, with the heaviest ashfall experienced in the municipalities of La Castellana and Pontevedra, Negros Occidental.

Another ash emission also occurred at 9:43 a.m. Friday. (PNA)