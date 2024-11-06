From Cebu to Bangkok: Xode Blockchain pioneers at Polkadot Sub0 Reset conference

XODE Blockchain, proudly Cebuano-built and the Philippines' first homegrown blockchain on the Kusama network in the Polkadot ecosystem, is stepping onto the international stage at "Sub0 Reset - The Polkadot & Substrate Developer Conference" in Bangkok, Thailand.
This three-day event, hosted by WebZero and set for November 9 to 11, will convene the brightest minds in Web3, fostering collaboration and innovation on the Polkadot SDK and Substrate framework.
“In Bangkok, we will be doing two things: conduct a hands-on workshop and cover the three-day event,” said COO Jalee Cabuguas.
With a team of eight flying from Cebu City led by CMO Caesar Ditan, Xode Blockchain is representing the Philippines as delegates and making its mark by conducting a workshop and serving as an official media partner of the conference.
Creative Director Kenneth Garcia, DOP Listher Dela Calzada, and first camera Arneil Polican lead the intensive coverage. Xode will cover the three-day event and amplify the Polkadot ethos of resiliency and innovation.
For Xode co-founder and Polkadot Blockchain Academy alumnus Harold Glenn Minerva, the team’s involvement is a source of immense pride for the local tech community as they showcase the groundbreaking capabilities of a Cebu-built blockchain on a global stage.
Minerva’s journey -- from honing his expertise in Hong Kong’s Polkadot Blockchain Academy to co-founding Xode Blockchain -- represents the Cebuano spirit of resilience, vision, and innovation.
This ethos will be on full display during their highly anticipated workshop on Day One, titled "Building Web3 Games in Unity: Harnessing the Power of Polkadot SDK."
Set to take place at 4 p.m. in the transformed industrial venue, this session will guide participants through the creation of a Web3 game from the ground up.
With developers Ernesto Almario and Joel Villena, Minerva will share with the Polkadot community real-world skills including setting up Unity projects with the Polkadot SDK, creating wallets within the game, and deploying ink! smart contracts for tokens, and connecting the game to the blockchain through API integrations.
Attendees will even witness a live demo of a signed transaction within Unity, providing a firsthand look at the practical power of Web3 gaming.
Sub0 Reset is eclectic. Housed in a repurposed five-floor factory space, the event’s venue combines art, culture, and a touch of tech mystique -- a perfect setting for interactive workshops like Xode’s and panel discussions that will explore Web3’s evolution.
Between graffiti-covered walls, disco tuk-tuks, and a rooftop oasis, the conference venue reflects the creative energy driving today’s blockchain revolution.
“We will be hooking up,” said Ditan. “Networking, that is,” he added.
The Sub0 Reset agenda is packed with high-profile speakers, including a keynote by Dr. Gavin Wood, founder of Polkadot and co-founder of Ethereum.
Each day of the conference is dedicated to key themes: Education Day, Modularity Day, and JAM Day.
Dr. Wood’s keynote will introduce JAM, his visionary new project aimed at transforming Polkadot’s infrastructure and Web3 architecture as a whole.
From its roots in Cebu to the world stage in Bangkok, Xode Blockchain’s participation at Sub0 Reset serves as a testament to the world-class talent and ambition born from Cebuano innovation.
As workshop leader and media partner, Xode’s presence at the conference highlights not only the Philippines' growing influence in the Web3 space but also the incredible impact of Cebuano's ingenuity in shaping the future of blockchain technology. (Caesar Ditan/PR)