From Cebu to Bangkok: Xode Blockchain pioneers at Polkadot Sub0 Reset conference

XODE Blockchain, proudly Cebuano-built and the Philippines' first homegrown blockchain on the Kusama network in the Polkadot ecosystem, is stepping onto the international stage at "Sub0 Reset - The Polkadot & Substrate Developer Conference" in Bangkok, Thailand.

This three-day event, hosted by WebZero and set for November 9 to 11, will convene the brightest minds in Web3, fostering collaboration and innovation on the Polkadot SDK and Substrate framework.

“In Bangkok, we will be doing two things: conduct a hands-on workshop and cover the three-day event,” said COO Jalee Cabuguas.

With a team of eight flying from Cebu City led by CMO Caesar Ditan, Xode Blockchain is representing the Philippines as delegates and making its mark by conducting a workshop and serving as an official media partner of the conference.

Creative Director Kenneth Garcia, DOP Listher Dela Calzada, and first camera Arneil Polican lead the intensive coverage. Xode will cover the three-day event and amplify the Polkadot ethos of resiliency and innovation.