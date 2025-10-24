From Kapamilya to Kapatid: Andrea Brillantes embarks in new chapter

ACTRESS Andrea Brillantes is taking her career in a new direction after signing with MQuest Ventures, the content production arm of MediaQuest Holdings.

MQuest Ventures announced the partnership on Thursday, October 23, 2025, sharing photos of the contract signing on social media.

“Abangan ang kanyang exciting projects with MQuest Ventures soon,” the company said in its post.

The 22-year-old actress and entrepreneur had been an ABS-CBN Star Magic talent for 15 years and last appeared in the network’s primetime series “Batang Quaipo.” (SunStar Cebu)