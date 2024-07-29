From unyielding perseverance to Olympic triumphs

AICE underscored its commitment to supporting athletes and promoting a “healthy and quality” lifestyle by highlighting the inspiring stories of Filipino Olympians Carlos Yulo, Elreen Ando, and Nesthy Petecio.

Their stories will be featured in a video series that will be streamed via the official Aice Philippines Facebook page.

Aice firmly believes that the remarkable energy and perseverance of Filipino athletes as shown in the videos will serve as a profound source of inspiration for the youth throughout the country.

In his video, Yulo imparts some encouraging words to aspirants, “Ang maipapayo ko lang sa mga kabataang katulad kong atleta o estudyante, ay maging mas enthusiastic kayo sa mga bagay na gusto ninyong gawin. ‘Wag kayo mawalan ng pag-asa, ituloy ninyo lang kung ano ‘yung ginagawa ninyo at siyempre, ‘wag kalimutang magpasalamat sa itaas at mag-enjoy.”

[The only advice I can give for today’s youth, especially athletes and students, is to be more enthusiastic in the things you are passionate about. Don’t give up, just keep going, and don’t forget to thank God and enjoy the journey.]

Elreen Ando also recounted her humble beginnings, “I started weightlifting at 13 years old. From dating batang walang kinabukasan na na-discover lang ng isang coach na naghahanap ng atleta, after one year, napasok po ako sa national team. Doon na po nag-start ang naging journey ko. Ito na po ako ngayon, isang atleta na nag-qualify sa Paris Olympics.”

[I started weightlifting at 13 years old. From a kid that didn’t have a future to being discovered by a coach, after a year, I made it to the national team. That is when my journey began. And now, I am an athlete who is qualified to compete at the Paris Olympics.]

“Pinaka-memorable na journey sa career ko ‘yung first laban ko na lalaki ‘yung kalaban ko ang sa inter-barangay na laro ‘yun. And ito na ako ngayon, maglalaro na sa pangalawa kong Olympics sa Paris,” Nesthy Petecio said.

[The most memorable part of my career’s journey was my very first competition, I was up against a man, it was an inter-barangay competition. Now, here I am competing at my second Olympics in Paris.]

Like these Filipino athletes who work hard in the Olympics, Aice is committed to continually enhancing the quality of their products in pursuit of global success. Its dedication to innovation and excellence embodies the same spirit of perseverance and ambition that drives our athletes forward.

As it celebrates the achievements of these remarkable individuals, Aice is honored to reflect their values in its designation as the Worldwide Olympic Partner and the Official Ice Cream of the Philippine Olympic Team.

Upholding its “healthy and quality” philosophy, Aice strives to consistently offer delicious, innovative, and affordable ice cream products that their customers have grown to love.

The journey of the brand, akin to that of the celebrated athletes, exemplifies the power of determination and the relentless pursuit of dreams. Entering the market was no easy feat with such fierce competition but like many athletes, Aice started from humble beginnings. There were significant challenges to overcome before emerging as a leading brand in Southeast Asia.

In its early years, Aice employees navigated the streets of Southeast Asia with foam boxes filled with ice cream and dry ice, bringing their products directly to the people. Without a factory or a market, the team repurposed an underground garage into a makeshift office, sleeping on meeting room tables and working from dining tables. Through persistent dedication and hard work, Aice gradually opened markets, eventually reaching extraordinary industry milestones.

To date in the Philippines, Aice has launched over 30 ice cream flavors, including some crowd favorites like Chocolate Crispy, Mochi Ice Cream, Coffee Macchiato, and Sweet Corn.

With coverage extending to more than 100,000 sari-sari store outlets nationwide, this remarkable growth is a testament to the impact of unyielding commitment and perseverance.

Aice invites its patrons to watch these inspiring stories to witness the dedication that drives these athletes to the pinnacle of their sport and see how Aice is honored to be a part of their journey. Catch the videos here: https://www.facebook.com/AicePhilippinesOfficial

“By sharing Nesthy, Elreen, and Carlos’ stories, we hope to uplift the next generation of athletes and dreamers. We believe that these videos will not only inspire young Filipinos to pursue their own dreams but also foster a deeper connection between our community and the remarkable individuals who represent us on the global stage. Together, we celebrate the spirit of perseverance and success that defines both our brand and our nation's athletes,” said Shereene Yu De Leon, brand manager of Aice Philippines.

Watch and support your favorite Pinoy Olympians as they face greatness in the Olympics starting this July 26 with your favorite Aice ice cream products.

Run to Paris, Aice! Cheer for Philippine Olympians! Laban Pilipinas!

