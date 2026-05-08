From void to vote: The procedural resurrection of the Duterte impeachment

January 10, 2025

The three impeachment complaints filed against Duterte have all been verified and are moving through the impeachment process.

February 5, 2025

The House of Representatives impeached Duterte during the last session day before a four-month break with 215 members of its members, out of the total 306, signing the verified fourth impeachment complaint against Duterte.

Immediately on the same day, the complaint was transmitted to the Senate for a trial as mandated under the Constitution.

The House also archived the first three impeachment complaints, which have already been verified.

However, in the Senate, it went on a break without discussing the matter.

In the later part of the month, then Senate President Francis Escudero announced ongoing preparations for a possible impeachment trial, discussing proposed trial rules, scheduling and other procedural matters.

Criticisms

The institution, however, had been under fire for allegedly delaying the trial, which the opposition claim violates the constitutional command to proceed “forthwith.”

Under Article XI, Section 3(4) of the 1987 Constitution, once Articles of Impeachment are filed by one-third of the House, "the same shall constitute the Articles of Impeachment, and trial by the Senate shall forthwith proceed."

According to Merriam-Webster, forthwith is an adverb meaning immediately, without any delay, or directly.

This even put Escudero in hot water as he was accused of stalling the proceedings to protect Duterte.

However, the Supreme Court in a ruling on April 29, 2026 seemed to have sided with the Senate, as it clarified that the controversial term “forthwith” in the impeachment trial means “within a reasonable time.”

June 10, 2025

The Senate convened as an impeachment court and later voted to remand the Articles of Impeachment to the House of Representatives, citing constitutional and procedural concerns.

The move centered discussions among lawmakers and legal observers as some tagged it unconstitutional.

The House of Representatives asserted that they strictly complied with constitutional requirements concerning the impeachment complaints.

July 25, 2026

The Supreme Court declared the Articles of Impeachment against Duterte unconstitutional over violations to due process as mandated under the Bill of Rights, as well as Article XI, Section 3(5) of the Constitution, which states that “no impeachment proceedings shall be initiated against the same official more than once within a period of one year.”

This ruling effectively halted the Senate impeachment trial.

What happened?

Between December 2024 to February 2025, four impeachment complaints were filed against Duterte.

Instead of fully acting on those complaints, the House transmitted to the Senate the fourth complaint after securing the approval from more than one third of its members.

The House argued that the fourth complaint was valid because it used a different constitutional mode of impeachment but the Supreme Court ruled that the first three complaints had already “initiated” impeachment proceedings since the first three complaints had already been verified.

The Court said the House could not simply ignore, archive, or bypass the earlier complaints and then file another impeachment complaint within the same one-year period.

Due process violation under the Bill of Rights

The high court also cited that the House of Representatives did not observe proper procedures, violating the Vice President’s right to due process, such as bypassing the mandatory 10-day evaluation period by the Committee on Justice.

The Supreme Court said it found that the draft Articles of Impeachment and supporting evidence were allegedly not properly furnished to Duterte, and even some House members allegedly did not receive complete materials before endorsing the complaint, denying Duterte a fair opportunity to respond during crucial stages of the impeachment process.

The high court noted, however, that the ruling did not clear Duterte of the allegations against her and that it was not a judgment on the truth or falsity of the accusations but only focused strictly on whether constitutional procedures were properly followed.

One year after the ban

After the Supreme Court voided the first impeachment case against Duterte in July 2025 for violating the Constitution’s one-year bar rule, new efforts to remove her from office resumed in 2026 following the expiration of the constitutional prohibition period.

In February 2026, three impeachment complaints were formally transmitted to the House Speaker’s office by the House Secretary General.

The said complaints similarly focus on alleged misuse of confidential funds and public trust issues.

February 23, 2026

The House of Representatives formally initiated the impeachment proceedings after referring the complaints to the House Committee on Justice.

The House Committee on Justice started in March 2026 a series of hearings on the complaints.

Duterte was repeatedly invited in the proceedings but she was consistently a no show as she was only represented by her lawyers.

Her presence is also being repeatedly called during proceedings but to no avail.

This aims to show that Duterte is being given the fair opportunity to respond to the complaints against her.

Among the testimonies made during the impeachment deliberation of the justice committee were:

By Ramil Madriaga (the alleged former bagman of Duterte):

* Links Manases Carpio, husband of Duterte to the controversial 2018 shipment of magnetic lifters found to contain billions worth of illegal drugs

* P125 million in confidential funds of the DepEd in 2022 was spent only within 24 hours, not 11 days as earlier reported

* Pharmally Pharmaceuticals and former presidential economic adviser Michael Yang were among those who funded the 2022 campaign of Duterte

* Accuses the family of Duterte of plotting a scheme to unseat or even execute President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Anti-Money Laundering Council:

* Reveals P6,771,227,712.95 worth of covered and suspicious transactions in accounts linked to Duterte

* Confirms existence of transactions allegedly linked to the Dutertes and alleged drug lord Sammy Uy

Office of the Ombudsman:

* Despite an obviously rapid increase in the net worth from 2019 to 2024, Duterte and Carpio have no reported cash on hand during the said period

Former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV:

* Accuses Duterte family of receiving around P181,653,487.36 from Uy as well as for having ill-gotten wealth

Duterte’s legal team questioned the proceedings and argued that the House inquiry exceeded constitutional limits.

The Vice President’s husband, lawyer Manases Carpio, even tried but failed to get a court order to stop the ongoing impeachment proceedings against his wife.

Duterte, through her legal counsel, also seeks the intervention of the Supreme Court.

April 29, 2026

The House Committee on Justice voted unanimously in favor of the motion to declare the existence of probable cause in the two impeachment complaints it earlier declared as sufficient in form, substance and grounds.

It alleges Duterte of misuse of public funds, unexplained bank transactions, abuse of confidential funds, and public threats against the President and his family.

May 4, 2026

The House Committee on Justice approved the committee report and Articles of Impeachment recommending Duterte’s impeachment and elevated the matter to the House plenary.

House justice committee leaders said that as of May 7, 2026, 215 members of the House of Representatives have signaled support for the impeachment of Duterte, exceeding the required number of votes to transmit the Articles of Impeachment to the Senate for trial.

Senate preparing for possible impeachment trial

Senate leaders have begun preliminary discussions on procedures for a possible impeachment trial should the House approve the Articles of Impeachment.

Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III earlier said the Senate could convene as an impeachment court once the Articles are transmitted by the House. Senators have also discussed procedural preparations for the trial.

If the impeachment complaint is approved by the House and Duterte is eventually convicted by the Senate impeachment court, she could be removed from office and permanently barred from holding public office. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)