Fuel price increase set on May 28

PRICES of fuel will again increase by up to P.40 per liter starting Tuesday, May 28, 2024.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Cleanfuel, Petrogazz, and Caltex said that gasoline will increase by P.40 per liter, P.30 for kerosene, and P0.40 for diesel.

Pilipinas Shell and Petrogazz will implement the change at 6 a.m. Tuesday, while Caltex will have it effective starting 6:01 a.m.

Cleanfuel will implement the price increase at 4:01 p.m.

Last week, oil companies lowered the price of gasoline by 10 centavos per liter, but implemented a P.25 per liter increase for diesel and P.30 for kerosene. (LMY)