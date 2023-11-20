Fuel price rollback for November 21, 2023

THERE will be a minimal price decrease for petroleum products for the third straight week on November 21, 2023.

In their respective advisories, Cleanfuel, PetroGazz, Jetti, Caltex, Seaoil, and Pilipinas Shell said there will be a P.75 per liter price rollback for gasoline, P.65 per liter for diesel and P.60 per liter for kerosene.

Cleanfuel and Caltex will implement the price adjustment at 12:01 a.m., while PetroGazz, Jetti, Seaoil and Pilipinas Shell will have it effective starting 6 a.m.

Over the past two weeks, the price of diesel went down by P4.10 per liter, gasoline by P1.15 per liter and kerosene by P3.40 per liter. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)