Fuel prices to see modest rollback on November 19

THERE will be a minimal price decrease on fuel on Tuesday, November 19, 2024.

In their respective advisory, Pilipinas Shell, Cleanfuel, Seaoil, Jetti Petroleum, Caltex, PTT and PetroGazz said there will be a P.85 per liter price rollback for gasoline, P.75 per liter on diesel and P.90 per liter on kerosene.

Cleanfuel will implement the price adjustment at 12:01 a.m. while the other firms at 6 a.m.

Last week, petroleum firms implemented a P2.10 per liter price hike for diesel, P1.50 per liter on gasoline and P1.20 per liter on kerosene. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)