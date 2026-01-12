Fuel prices up Tuesday

MANILA – Fuel prices will rise by up to PHP0.30 per liter on Tuesday, oil firms announced Monday.

In separate advisories, Seaoil and PTT Philippines said gasoline prices would go up by PHP0.30 per liter and diesel by PHP0.20 per liter effective 6 a.m.

The uptick in gasoline prices is a reversal of the PHP0.10 per liter decline last week, while the rise in diesel prices is the third week in a row, which authorities trace partly to geopolitical developments overseas.

Seaoil said price of its kerosene would also rise by PHP0.30 per liter at the same time.

Authorities earlier said geopolitical concerns continue to remain among the major upside risk on fuel prices, amidst the expected decline of prices in Asia due to expected oversupply. (PNA)