Fuel pump prices set to increase

THERE will be a price increase on fuel on Tuesday, September 24, 2025.

In their respective advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Petrogazz, Seaoil, Cleanfuel, Jetti, Caltex and PTT said there will be a P1.10 per liter price hike on gasoline and P.20 per liter for diesel.

There will be no price change for kerosene.

The oil companies will implement the price change at 6 a.m. of September 24 except for Cleanfuel, which will change the pump prices at 4:01 p.m.

Prices of fuel went down over the past two weeks with a total of P2.55 for gasoline, P2.60 on diesel and P2.05 for kerosene. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)