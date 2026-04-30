Fuel surcharge down 1 notch to Level 18 in May 1-15

MANILA – The Civil Aeronautics Board (CAB) has announced a slight decrease in fuel surcharge, from Level 19 from April 16 to 30, 2026 to Level 18 from May 1 to 15.

Under Level 18, the surcharge for domestic flights ranges from PHP593 to PHP1,734, while it is between PHP1,958.44 to PHP14,561.87 for international flights, depending on the distance.

This development provides slight relief from the Level 19 fuel surcharge, which ranges from PHP627 to PHP1,824 for domestic flights and PHP2,070.77 to PHP15,397.15 for international flights.

Fuel surcharge is the extra fee that airlines may collect in addition to the base fare to cover the costs incurred from oil price volatility.

CAB has been implementing the 15-day price monitoring and implementation cycle for fuel surcharge imposition to mitigate the impact of fuel price surge on air travel costs.

In an advisory, CAB said the interim measure shall be in effect until the current situation stabilizes, or as may be revised or revoked accordingly.

The applicable conversion rate for May 1-15 is PHP60 to the US dollar, it said.

Airlines wishing to impose or collect fuel surcharges must file their application with the office of the CAB executive director on or before the effective period. (PNA)