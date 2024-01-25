Fuelling compassion: Chevron conducts blood donation drive

CHEVRON Philippines Inc. (CPI), marketer of the Caltex fuels and lubricants, and Chevron Holdings Inc. (CHI), recently held a blood donation drive in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross (PRC).

A total of 105 blood bags were collected during the blood donation drive organized by XYZ Manila Employee Network for CHI and CPI volunteers, while, the blood donation drive held at Chevron Batangas terminal in San Pascual, collected a total of 22 bags of blood.

Chevron has a long-standing partnership with PRC, supporting the latter through regular contributions to relief and rehabilitation efforts in times of disasters.

During the peak of the pandemic, Chevron also donated hundreds of Moderna vaccines to PRC. (PR)