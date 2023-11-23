'Full justice' for victims of Ampatuan Massacre remains in limbo 14 years after

MEDIA advocates and families of the 32 slain journalists continue to demand "full justice" 14 years after the "worst massacre of journalists in history," known as the Ampatuan Massacre, occurred in Maguindanao province in the southern Philippines.

“Despite 14 years passing since the tragic events of November 23, 2009, the killers of journalists remain at large and justice continues to be denied,” said the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), the largest global union federation of journalists' trade unions in the world.

The federation called on the Ferdinand Marcos Jr. administration and authorities to "end the suffering for the families of those killed."

At least 58 people, including the 32 media practitioners, were shot and buried in a mass grave after their convoy was attacked while traveling to Shariff Aguak town in Maguindanao to register the candidacy documents for Buluan town vice mayor Esmail “Toto” Mangudadatu.

“Despite sustained international and national pressure and countless campaigns, the families of the murdered civilians still await full justice from a protracted, legal process and a failure of investigators to locate all the accused,” IFJ said in a statement.