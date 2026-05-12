Full PNP mobilization ordered to find Atong, Zaldy, other fugitives

MANILA – Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla on Monday directed the Philippine National Police (PNP) to fully mobilize its 225,000-strong force in the intensified nationwide manhunt for high-profile fugitives.

In line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to exhaust all efforts in bringing wanted suspects to justice, the DILG, PNP and other law enforcement agencies have stepped up operations across the country, including coordination efforts beyond Philippine borders to track down top-tier fugitives.

Remulla said he challenged the PNP leadership during a recent command conference to become more aggressive and proactive in locating suspects such as businessman Atong Ang, former police officer Gerard Dumlao III, and former party-list congressman Zaldy Co.

Ang is the alleged mastermind in the disappearance kidnapping and death of cockfight enthusiasts; Dumlao has kidnapping and serious illegal detention cases; and Co, who is confirmed to be out of the country, is wanted for involvement in anomalous flood control projects.

“Sabi ko, 200,000 kayo. Alangan namang ‘di n’yo kaya hanapin, tatatlong tao lang. Galingan n’yo pa (I told them, you're 200,000-strong. It's impossible that you cannot find just three persons. You must exert more efforts),” he said in a news release.

The PNP has since intensified its operational focus and strengthened its strategies in pursuing the wanted personalities, Remulla said.

He also acknowledged the difficulties faced by law enforcement in tracking fugitives, pointing to the country’s geography, porous borders in parts of Southern Philippines, and the vast resources available to some high-profile suspects.

At the same time, Remulla admitted that a few “rotten eggs” continue to affect the PNP’s information chain despite the organization’s improving performance standards.

“It's [PNP] imperfect. It's made up of humans, so 'yung information chain diyan, laging may (the information always suffers a) breakdown,” he said.

Despite this, Remulla assured the public that the DILG and PNP will continue internal cleansing efforts to weed out scalawag police officers and strengthen accountability within the ranks. (PR)