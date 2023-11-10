Fully jabbed kids in PH on a decline

THE Department of Health (DOH) on Friday, November 10, 2023, sounded the alarm over the stark decline in the number of fully immunized children (FIC) over the past three years amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

In a data provided by the health department, it noted how the number of FICs has been dropping since 2020 up until 2022.

"The proportion of fully immunized children has been decreasing since 2020," said the DOH.

From being at 69.08 percent in 2019, the DOH noted how it continuously dropped to 65.18 percent in 2020, and to 62.86 percent in 2021.

"In 2022, only 53.60 percent of children aged zero to 12 months were fully immunized," said the DOH.

An FIC is an infant who has received one dose of bacille Calmette-Guerin (BCG), three doses of oral poliovirus vaccines (OPV), three doses of diphtheria-Haemophilus influenzae-hepatitis B (DPT-HIB-HepB) vaccines, and two doses of meningococcal vaccine by 12 months.

In the 2022 data, the DOH said the five regions with the highest FIC rates are Central Luzon (69.75 percent), National Capital Region (68.98 percent), Northern Mindanao (64.97 percent), Davao Region (62.68 percent) and Caraga (60.72 percent).

On the other hand, the five regions with the lowest FIC rates are Eastern Visayas (34.52 percent), Central Visayas (37.06 percent), Bicol Region (45.02 percent), Ilocos Region (45.35 percent) and Bangsamoro (45.71 percent).

In a previous interview, DOH Undersecretary Eric Tayag said the pandemic was a huge factor in the drop in the number of FICs.

"The numbers run aground because of the pandemic, when parents were unable to bring their children to health centers due to the restrictions and lockdowns," Tayag said. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)