Funds for water, sanitation, hygiene projects released

THE Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has ordered the release of P1 billion to fund the administration’s water, sanitation and hygiene (WaSH) projects in communities across the country.

In a statement, DBM Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the funds will be used for the establishment, expansion and upgrade of WaSH projects and facilities in 75 beneficiary municipalities nationwide belonging to fourth- to sixth-income classes.

The program aims to accelerate access to safe and resilient water supply and sanitation services in low-income municipalities, in partnership with local civil society organizations.

Pangandaman said the funds will be sourced from the Local Government Support Fund-Support and Assistance Fund to Participatory Budgeting (LGSF-SAFPB) for 2024.

“By supporting the implementation of priority projects of LGUs, we invest in the growth and well-being of our local communities. It’s our commitment to progress and prosperity,” she said.

“And as we release the funds to empower our local communities, we echo the vision of Bagong Pilipinas -- a rallying cry for progress, resilience, and a brighter future espoused by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.,” she added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)