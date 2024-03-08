FundSpace, BPI Business Banking partner to boost financial inclusion for Filipino SMEs

FUNDSPACE, a leading loans aggregator in the Philippines, has formed a partnership with BPI Business Banking, one of the nation's foremost financial institutions, to expand financial access and equip small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) owners with essential tools for growth and development.

Through the collaboration, entrepreneurs can choose from diverse BPI financing options, such as the Ka-Negosyo SME Loan and Ka–Negosyo Credit Line via FundSpace. These offers, tailored to meet various business needs from funding expansions to ensuring liquidity, provide loans ranging from P300,000 to P15 million with flexible terms of one to five years and competitive interest rates as low as 1.4 percent.

By selecting BPI Business Banking as a partner on the FundSpace website, applicants can easily complete the process on an accessible online platform, specifically designed for a seamless customer experience.

“Our partnership with BPI Business Banking embodies our commitment to fueling the growth of Filipino entrepreneurs, ensuring they have the necessary resources to thrive in today's competitive landscape,” said Martin Luchangco, 917Ventures, Entrepreneur-in-Residence.

Dominique "Ococ" R. Ocliasa, Head of BPI Business Banking, remarked: “This partnership underscores our commitment to providing madali (easy), magaan (convenient), and mabilis (fast) solutions to support SMEs in realizing their growth plans.”

“We are grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with FundSpace and leverage its user-friendly online portal to make our suite of affordable loan products more accessible to SMEs in need of funding. This partnership allows us to deliver an improved customer experience and empower SMEs to scale their businesses successfully,” he added.

Aligned with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas' National Strategy for Financial Inclusion 2022-2028, the initiative addresses the urgent need for broader access to financial services among Filipinos, with seven out of 10 lacking a transaction account.

FundSpace is part of 917Ventures' roster of SME enablement solutions that strive to enhance the efficiency and financial inclusion of Filipino entrepreneurs and business owners. By collaborating with reputable financial institutions, it provides a comprehensive range of financing solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each company.

SMEs looking to explore new financial avenues may visit https://fundspace.ph/ to learn more about the application requirements. (PR)