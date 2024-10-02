FWD Life Insurance introduces innovative, accessible mental health initiative for Filipinos

IN CELEBRATION of Self-Care Awareness Month in September and National Mental Health Month in October, FWD Life Insurance (FWD Philippines) is launching the Mind Strength Support Program in response to Filipinos’ growing prioritization of their mental health.

Mind Strength Support Program is the first of its kind, offering a holistic approach to mental, emotional, and financial wellbeing.

The program includes Mind Strength Assessment, a free quick online test providing valuable insights into mental health; The One for mental wellbeing, a customizable insurance plan with an exclusive voucher for the mental wellbeing app ThoughtFull Mindfulness; and financial literacy resources that offer easily accessible content to support overall wellbeing.

“With more young Filipinos learning to prioritize their wellness, it is important that we recognize the often-overlooked challenges related to mental health,” said FWD Chief Marketing and Digital Business Officer, Roche Vandenberghe. “Which is why we need to raise greater awareness and make mental health resources more accessible to help more people address their personal battles, be it with a professional or through self-care.”

Start better self-care in minutes

The Mind Strength Assessment test can be accomplished in minutes and calculates a Mind Strength score that provides insights into their mental health.

Upon completion of the test, individuals may sign up for 30 days of free access to the ThoughtFullChat app, where they can start their self-care plan by engaging in multiple and confidential text-based mental wellness coaching sessions with a mental health expert of their choice, in their preferred language.

Individuals can also freely access mindfulness and financial literacy resources that offer a variety of content to help individuals strengthen their minds, improve their finances, and better their mental wellbeing.

To enhance protection against the long-term effects of mental health concerns, FWD also launched The One for mental wellbeing, a one-year life insurance plan with customizable benefits for accidental death and critical illnesses associated with mental health conditions including cerebral aneurysm, chronic lung disease, and cancer.

Additionally, policyholders get a year-long subscription for mental health support through the ThoughtFullChat app to continue their self-care journey.

Vandenberghe added, “As the insurer of the next generation, we are committed to offering innovative services that champion the next generation of Filipinos and their mental health, while providing financial security as they build their best future and celebrate living.”

These new services complement a recent FWD study that highlights that a significant majority (63 percent) of Filipinos surveyed recognize mental health as a crucial priority, especially in the face of current economic challenges.

With the Department of Health reporting that over 3.6 million Filipinos are affected by mental, neurological, and substance use disorders, more mental health resources are needed now, more than ever.

Celebrate National Mental Health Month this October by taking the free online assessment at the FWD Mind Strength website. Visit the FWD Online Shop to purchase The One for mental wellbeing in minutes, no medical assessment required. (PR)