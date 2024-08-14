FWD Philippines partners with Save The Children to help young Filipinos most affected by disasters

FWD Life Insurance (FWD Philippines) has announced its partnership with non-government organization (NGO), Save the Children Philippines, to support young Filipinos affected by natural disasters.

As part of the initiative, FWD Philippines will leverage its 2-in-1 supercharged app, Omne by FWD, to enhance disaster preparedness and provide immediate relief to children in vulnerable communities.

From now until August 31, 2024, FWD will donate up to P50 to Save the Children’s Emergency Fund for each policyholder who uses Omne by FWD for the first time.

FWD donates P25 when a policyholder downloads and links their policy to Omne by FWD. Another P25 will be donated when they make their first transaction using the app.

Recently, Typhoon Carina (known internationally as Gaemi) and the Southwest Monsoon caused widespread flooding, road closures, and power outages across the nation. The severe weather forced many families in low-lying areas to evacuate and delayed the start of the school year.

According to a study, the Philippines has had the highest number of displaced children in the last six years due to natural disasters, reaching 9.7 million. Ninety-seven percent experienced three or more types of shocks, hazards, or stress.

“When crises strike, children are the most vulnerable, especially those in underserved communities. That’s why we believe the work Save the Children does is critical now more than ever and we want to do our part in protecting more young Filipinos in times of disasters,” said FWD Philippines Chief Marketing and Digital Business Officer Roche Vandenberghe.

She also emphasized the importance of this partnership, as it aligns with FWD Philippines’ commitment to nation-building. “As the insurer of the next generation, we’re committed to empowering people to live fulfilling lives and provide equal access to everyone in the community. Through this partnership, we’re creating an opportunity for our policyholders to ensure their protection while also helping secure vulnerable children in times of crises.”

As policyholders participate in a good cause benefitting young Filipinos, Omne by FWD allows policyholders to manage their insurance quickly and easily, enabling them to update their accounts, make premium payments, file claims, and manage funds.

