Gabriela slams Alvin Aragon’s sexist remarks, calls out patriarchal culture targeting women

THE women’s alliance Gabriela expressed grave concern over the backward, degrading, and sexist remarks made by Alvin Aragon, husband of former SexBomb Girls member Izzy Trazona, against women.

Aragon’s public statements, which shame and blame women for their career choices and subject them to moral policing, are a blatant reflection of the deeply entrenched feudal and patriarchal culture that poisons our society, the group said in a statement.

It added that Aragon’s tirades, including attempts to dictate what women should wear or how they should conduct themselves, are not merely isolated personal opinions but are manifestations of a systemic culture that seeks to dominate, commodify, and control women.

“This culture of machismo thrives in a rotten system that treats women as private property and denies them autonomy over their own bodies and lives. By reducing women to objects of judgment and control, such remarks reinforce harmful stereotypes that limit women’s autonomy and dignity,” Gabriela said.

“We stand in solidarity with all women artists who face such discrimination, harassment and sexist attacks. We assert that women are not properties to be managed nor reputations to be tarnished by disgruntled men. Women are rights-bearing individuals who deserve dignity, respect, and the freedom to pursue their professions without fear of slut-shaming or character assassination,” it added.

The group called on the Filipino women and the general public to reject the culture of machismo and misogyny.

“We must challenge the feudal and patriarchal norms that allow such behavior to flourish and continue our struggle for a society where women are truly liberated from all forms of discrimination, violence and oppression,” it said. (PR)