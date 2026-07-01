Gadgets use during classes prohibited in public schools – DepEd

MANILA – The Department of Education (DepEd) on Wednesday reiterated that the use of gadgets during class hours is prohibited in public schools nationwide.

This is in adherence with DepEd Order (DO) No. 6, series of 2026, or the Guidelines on Ensuring a Safe and Motivating Learning Environment (ESMLE).



In a memorandum, the DepEd said the stringent guidelines focus on the promotion of safe and responsible use of the internet and related devices.



“(The DO) expressly prohibits the use of portable electronic devices during instructional hours by both learners and personnel,” the Office of the Secretary said.



“This includes the prohibition of the usage of, but not limited to, social media, online games, content creation, and vlogging during class hours.”



The DepEd, however, said gadget usage is only allowed for educational or emergency purposes.



For academic purposes, these include accessing educational platforms, digital resources, or participating in authorized online collaborative activities.



Usage during emergency situations also covers facilitating communication during disasters, medical crises, or other immediate safety concerns.



The agency then ordered all field offices and public schools to intensify information drives on responsible use of the internet and related devices nationwide. (PNA)