Galvez Jr. eyes for creation of Department of Peace

PRESIDENTIAL Peace Adviser Carlito Galvez Jr. eyes the proposal for a Department of Peace to replace the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation, and Unity (OPAPRU).

Galvez announced this development during a media briefing on Wednesday, July 3, 2024.

Galvez said that having a peace department will address existing issues in the office, citing institutionalization of the government's peace agenda and employee security of tenure as reasons for his proposal.

“Succeeding presidents eventually issued their executive orders to expand the mandate of the said office. As an institution, mahirap yung mga ginagawa ng mga tao namin. Hindi commensurate yung kanilang security of tenure at kanilang mga benefits that will give them the motivation to do more,” Galvez said during the Kapihan sa Manila Bay on Wednesday.

Galvez said that he also took inspiration from other countries' best practices in the peace-making process, which the Philippines should emulate.

"Nakita namin kasi na best practices ng other countries, meron talagang institution. Meron talagang Ministry or Department of Peace," he said.

Galves said the primary role of OPAPRU is to lead in the peace-making process with rebel groups.

With the creation of a peace department, Galvez is hopeful that the mandate of his office will expand and that all the peace initiatives of the previous and present administrations will be consolidated, integrated, and institutionalized.

Formerly known as the Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (OPAPP), the OPAPRU was officially launched by Executive Order 158 signed by former President Rodrigo Duterte in December 2021. (Jover Vencio, UP Tacloban Intern)