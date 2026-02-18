Gamot program now in Central Visayas

THE Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth) on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, launched the Guaranteed and Accessible Medications for Outpatient Treatment (Gamot) program in Central Visayas following its rollout in the National Capital Region.

Philhealth said access to 75 essential medicines for common and chronic illnesses for its members is now available in Central Visayas.

"The Gamot benefit strengthens outpatient care by giving members and their dependents access to 75 essential medicines for common and chronic illnesses such as hypertension, diabetes, asthma, infections, and selected cardiovascular and neurologic conditions," Philhealth said.

"Each beneficiary, either a member or a dependent, is entitled to up to P20,000 worth of medicines annually," Philhealth said.

Philhealth Spokesman Dr. Israel Francis Pargas said the state-run health insurer is determined to expand the program.

"Hopefully, within the year, we will see the nationwide full implementation of the Gamot program," Pargas said.

To avail of the Gamot benefit, a member or dependent must first visit an accredited Yakap clinic for a medical consultation. After the assessment, the Yakap physician will issue a prescription for the required medicines.

The beneficiary shall then present the prescription and identification at an accredited Gamot provider to receive the medications.

Gamotproviders in Central Visayas include the Isidro Kintanar Memorial Hospital, Clinica Prime, partner pharmacy La Nueva, and the University of Cebu Medical Center. (Anton Banal/SunStar Philippines)