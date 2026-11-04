Gapos Gang chase ends in 5 deaths

FIVE alleged members of the Gapos Gang, a robbery syndicate reportedly known for tying up its victims, were killed in a series of armed encounters with police in Bacoor City, Cavite, on Tuesday, November 3, 2026.

Bacoor police chief Lieutenant Colonel Alexie Desamito said police operatives attempted to flag down the group after spotting its members near their suspected target subdivision. However, the suspects tried to flee, prompting police to pursue them.

Desamito said the suspects, who were traveling aboard a motorcycle and a car, opened fire at pursuing police officers.

“We were already following them when one of the suspects fell because their vehicle was already swerving, but they continued fighting back,” she said in Tagalog.

The chase reached the Molino Flyover, where the suspects’ vehicle overturned.

Two suspects were killed in the encounter, while three others allegedly attempted to escape by hijacking a motorcycle at gunpoint. They were later intercepted by police in another armed encounter which left them dead.

Five firearms were recovered by authorities.

Meanwhile, two other suspects managed to escape and remain at large.

Police said the group had long been monitored for its alleged involvement in a series of robbery incidents in Cavite and other areas.

The group reportedly includes an AWOL police officer./ TPM