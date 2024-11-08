Garbin proclamation as Legazpi City mayor set November 11

ALFREDO Garbin Jr. is set to be proclaimed as the duly elected mayor of Legazpi City during the May 2022 polls on Monday, November 11, 2024, at the main office of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Intramuros, Manila.

In a statement, the Comelec ordered the Special City Board of Canvassers (SCBOC) of Legazpi City to convene on November 11 at 10 a.m. to proclaim Garbin.

"The SCBOC of Legazpi City has given due notice to the parties that it shall convene on 11 November 2024, 10 a.m. at the Comelec Session Hall, 8th Floor, Palacio del Gobernador Building, Intramuros, Manila to proclaim the second placer, Alfredo A. Garbin Jr. as the duly elected mayor of Legazpi City," said the Comelec.

The forthcoming proclamation of Garbin comes less than a year before the term ends on June 30, 2025.

Garbin lost to Mayor Carmen Rosal for the mayoral post in the May 2022 polls.

Rosal, however, was disqualified by the Comelec in October 2022 for violating the Omnibus Election Code in connection with the disbursement and release of government funds during the prohibited period.

In October, the Supreme Court promulgated its decision, which affirmed the disqualification of Rosal. (HDT/SunStar Philippines)