Garcia to Pimentel: Comelec has rule-making power

"It is automatic that if you are a quasi-judicial, quasi-legislative, or administrative (body), rule-making is part of your power. As long as there is a law, we have the power to promulgate implementing rules and regulations," said Garcia.

"So, where did we get the power? In the Constitution. It is the power to enforce and administer election laws," he added.

He cited as an example the rules that the Comelec promulgate for the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy (COC), saying it is based on the Omnibus Election Code.

"In this case in contention, the Lambino case said Republic Act 6735 or the law on People's Initiative is a valid law. Therefore, the Comelec is obligated to come out with the guidelines on how to implement RA 6735," said Garcia.