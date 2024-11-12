Garma arrested, detained in US

RETIRED Police Colonel Royina Garma was arrested in San Francisco in California, Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano said Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

In a statement, Clavano said Garma and her companion were arrested and detained in the United States on November 7, 2024.

Philippine National Police (PNP) spokesperson Brigadier General Jean Fajardo confirmed Garma and her daughter’s arrest and detention by the US immigration.

She said there is no available information yet on the basis of the arrest and detention.

For his part, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla ordered Immigration Commissioner Joel Viado to facilitate Garma’s return to the Philippines.

“It is fervently hoped that despite the lifting of her contempt order by Congress, and due to the pending investigations on the matters arising from the congressional hearings, she will still be willing to cooperate and collaborate with the Philippine Government,” he said.

Garma took the spotlight after she bared the alleged reward system for police personnel for the killing of drug personalities under former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

She said the incentive ranges from P20,000 to P1 million depending on the level of threat of the neutralized drug personality. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)