Garma back in Philippines

RETIRED Police Colonel Royina Garma is back in the Philippines.

In a statement, the Bureau of Immigration (BI) said Garma arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport at 6:19 p.m. on Saturday, September 6, 2025, from Los Angeles, California.

Reports indicate that Garma’s return to the Philippines came following the rejection of an asylum application in the US.

In November 2024, Garma was arrested and detained by the US immigration over a canceled visa.

Garma flew to the US amid the congressional investigation over the killings related to the drug war of former President Rodrigo Duterte.

In one of the hearings at the House of Representatives, Garma exposed the alleged reward system for police personnel for the killing of drug personalities under Duterte’s drug war.

She said the incentive ranges from P20,000 to P1 million depending on the level of threat of the neutralized drug personality.

Garma was also facing charges for murder and frustrated murder in relation to the killing of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board secretary Wesley Barayuga on July 30, 2020. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)