Garma held by US immigration over canceled visa

RETIRED Police Colonel Royina Garma and her daughter were prevented from entering the United States over a canceled visa.

In a press briefing in Malacañang, Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla said Garma and her daughter were flagged and held by the US authorities upon their arrival there.

The Department of Justice said Garma and her companion were “arrested and detained” in San Francisco, California on November 7.

Remulla said Garma and her daughter are expected to be back in the country on Wednesday, November 13.

“Wala siyang hold departure order. She is not in charge of a crime kaya pwede siyang lumabas ng bansa,” he said.

(She has no hold departure order. She is not in charge of a crime, so she can leave the country.)

He said Garma’s visa was canceled in light of her testimonies amid the ongoing investigation on the alleged extrajudicial killings (EJK) carried out by the police under former President Rodrigo Duterte’s drug war.

Garma directly implicated Duterte in the EJKs, saying that he offered policemen rewards in exchange for the killings of drug personalities.

She said the incentive ranges from P20,000 to P1 million depending on the level of threat of the neutralized drug personality.

Garma was also implicated in the killing of former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary Wesley Barayuga, who is being accused of involvement in illegal drugs. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)