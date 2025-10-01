Garma’s co-accused in murder raps surrender to NBI

TWO accused in the 2020 killing of Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) board secretary Wesley Barayuga have surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI).

In a press conference Wednesday, October 1, 2025, NBI director Jaime Santiago said Police Lieutenant Colonel Santie Mendoza and dismissed police officer Nelson Mariano are now under their custody after surrendering on September 30 and 29, respectively.

Santiago said they are awaiting for the court’s commitment order, which will determine where the accused will be detained.

On September 13, the Mandaluyong Regional Trial Court Branch 279 issued an arrest warrant against former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO) General Manager Royina Garma, resigned National Police Commission (Napolcom) Commissioner Edilberto Leonardo, Mendoza, Mariano, and resigned police officer Jeremy Zapata Causapin, with no bail recommended.

Garma and Leonardo were tagged as the alleged masterminds in the killing of PCSO board secretary Wesley Barayuga in broad daylight on July 30, 2020.

On September 6, Garma reportedly returned to the Philippines after her asylum application in the United States was denied. A day later, she flew to Malaysia for a meeting with the International Criminal Court (ICC), where she had agreed to testify as a prosecution witness against former president Rodrigo Duterte, who is currently detained at The Hague on crimes against humanity charges before the ICC.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said authorities are coordinating with the Malaysian government for Garma’s arrest.

“Kapag nalaman nila na meron nang warrant of arrest against her, maaring arestuhin nila and then communicate with us na 'ito, nakuha na namin. Sunduin niyo na dito,'” Remulla said.

(Once they learn that there is already a warrant of arrest against her, they may arrest her and then communicate with us, saying, "We already have her. You can fetch her here.") (TPM/SunStar Philippines)