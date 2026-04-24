Gas-and-run incidents 'isolated' but PNP monitoring – Nartatez

MANILA – The Philippine National Police (PNP) has intensified nationwide monitoring of “gas-and-run” incidents, strengthening coordination with local units and business establishments to prevent a potential rise in such crimes.

PNP chief Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said recent cases, including those in Metro Manila, are still considered "isolated" but are being closely analyzed.

"While we treat these as isolated cases for now, we are not letting our guard down. We are analyzing the patterns to ensure this doesn't evolve into a common modus operandi," he said in a statement.

On April 21, two suspects were arrested by the Quezon City Police District in connection with a gas-and-run incident in Barangay Payatas.

Police said the incident occurred at about 3:10 a.m. on April 20, when a motorist driving a white Toyota Vios allegedly took PHP1,500 worth of fuel and fled toward Barangay Commonwealth without paying.

The case is the second reported in Metro Manila within a month. On March 22, a 27-year-old transport network vehicle service driver later surrendered after fleeing a gas station in Balintawak, Quezon City, with PHP5,196 worth of unpaid fuel.

Nartatez has ordered police units nationwide to boost visibility, particularly in high-risk and 24-hour establishments, and to work with private businesses to enhance CCTV coverage and real-time reporting.

"We are making our presence felt to deter would-be criminals," he said.

In a press briefing on Friday, PNP spokesperson Randulf Tuaño reported that 77 individuals have been arrested over various fuel-related crimes, including hoarding and profiteering, as of Thursday.

He said the PNP recorded nine incidents of hoarding, one case of profiteering, and 21 other violations, including “paihi,” an illegal fuel pilferage scheme.

He added that based on PNP monitoring, 287 of the country’s 14,529 gas stations remained closed as of April 23 due to supply constraints linked to the conflict in the Middle East. (PNA)