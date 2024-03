THE price of diesel will go down minimally on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, while the cost of gasoline will increase.

In their separate advisories, Pilipinas Shell, Jetti, Cleanfuel, Seaoil and Caltex said there will be a P.50 per liter increase on the price of gasoline and P.40 rollback on diesel and P.35 on kerosene.

All the oil companies will implement the price adjustment at 6 a.m., but Cleanfuel will have it implemented at 4:01 p.m. Tuesday. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)