Gatchalian: Alice Guo’s real name might be Guo Hua Ping

SENATOR Sherwin Gatchalian is digging deeper to unearth the truth surrounding the nationality of suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo.

Gatchalian released on Tuesday, June 19, 2024, Guo family’s records for their application for a Special Investors Resident Visa (SIRV) from the Board of Investment (BOI) and Bureau of Immigration (BI).

He said Guo’s real name might be Guo Hua Ping.

“Alice Guo might be Guo Hua Ping who entered the Philippines on January 12, 2003 when she was 13 years old…Her real birth date is on Aug. 31, 1990,” said Gatchalian.

Guo Hua Ping’s registered mother under the SIRV is Lin Wenyi, who Gatchalian earlier suspected to be the mayor’s biological mother, citing her inclusion in the majority of the family’s businesses.

“Kahit anong tago, lalabas at lalabas ang katotohanan,” said Gatchalian.

(No matter how hard you try to keep it hidden, the truth will come out.)

Guo is in hot water over her alleged links to illegal Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (Pogo), which led lawmakers to question her nationality.

She earlier said that her father is a Chinese national and maintained that her mother, whom she identified as Amelia Leal Guo, is a full-blooded Filipino.

Guo’s legal counsel, Stephen David, refuted Gatchalian’s claims and urged him to present his “evidences” in a proper forum.

Gatchalian expressed strong belief that the documents from the BOI and BI will strengthen a quo warranto case being eyed by the Office of the Solicitor General against Guo, and this may result in her removal from public office. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)