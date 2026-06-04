Gatchalian bloc slams Cayetano group’s ‘bogus’ flood control hearing

ACTING Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian slammed on Thursday, June 4, 2026, the “bogus” hearing of the Cayetano-led bloc on the anomalous flood control projects.

In a statement while Senator Rodante Marcoleta, head of the Senate Blue Ribbon sub-committee of the bloc led by Senator Alan Peter Cayetano, was presiding a hearing on flood control anomalies, Gatchalian said the proceedings has no basis in the rules, calendar or authority of the Senate.

“We urge our colleagues to abandon this bogus ‘hearing,’ respect the rules, the quorum, and the duly constituted leadership of the Senate,” Gatchalian said.

“The Senate’s mandate is to uphold the Constitution, check abuses, and pass laws for the people’s welfare,” he added.