Gatchalian firm on postponement of Blue Ribbon probe; Cayetano bloc continues hearing

ACTING Senate President Win Gatchalian stood firm that there will be no hearing in the Senate today, June 4, 2026, amid the prevailing leadership struggle in the upper chamber.

In a press conference, Gatchalian said the resource persons will not be allowed to enter the Senate building as part of the protocol since there is no scheduled hearing within the day.

“There’s no hearing today kasi ni-reschedule ng Blue Ribbon committee chairman,” he said. “Yung Resource persons hindi pwede makapasok dahil walang hearing. That is the protocol.”

Gatchalian was installed as the Senate President pro tempore and acting Senate President on Wednesday, June 4, after the minority bloc said they reached a quorum for a plenary voting following the sudden appearance of Senator Francis “Chiz” Escudero.

The 12 present senators also elected a new committee chairperson.

Senator Erwin Tulfo, who was assigned to head the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, said the panel’s inquiry into flood control anomalies will resume on June 8.

However, Senate President Alan maintained he remains as the Senate President who has the authority to call the shots.

He stood firm that Senator Pia Cayetano remains as the chairperson of the Blue Ribbon Committee.

As of posting, Senator Pia is presiding over a committee hearing, saying the proceedings where Gatchalian was installed was “invalid,” noting that 13 senators should be present to provide a quorum.

Among those present in the hall as resource persons are the 18 former Marines who claimed to have been directly involved in the delivery of billions worth of cash, which allegedly came from anomalous flood control projects. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)