Gatchalian formally elected as Senate President

MANILA – The Senate on Wednesday formally elected Senator Sherwin Gatchalian as Senate President after the presence of Senator Joel Villanueva brought the number of senators on the floor to 13.

After declaring a quorum, Gatchalian recognized Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, who moved to proceed with the election of the Senate President and nominated Gatchalian for the post.

Zubiri cited Gatchalian’s record as Valenzuela City mayor, member of the House of Representatives, senator, and chairperson of major committees, including energy, economic affairs, basic education, and finance.

“He is the leader that the Senate needs in this time of division and disarray,” Zubiri said in his nomination speech.

Zubiri said Gatchalian has shown competence, discipline, and strong work ethic, particularly in handling the finance committee and pushing transparency in the national budget.

“I have every confidence that as Senate President, you will be able to set the institution back on the right path, guided by the highest standards of service, integrity, and morality,” Zubiri said.

With no other nominees, the nominations were closed and the chamber approved Gatchalian’s election.

Senators also elected Vicente Sotto III as Senate President Pro Tempore and Zubiri as Senate Majority Leader. (PNA)