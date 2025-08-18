Gatchalian presses closure of gambling sites embedded in apps

MANILA – Senator Sherwin Gatchalian on Monday urged regulators to take action against online gambling operators allegedly embedding their platforms in widely used digital applications.

“I am deeply concerned by reports that online gambling has infiltrated some of the most widely used digital platforms, including messaging apps and e-commerce sites such as Viber, Telegram, and Lazada. This is a malicious and predatory practice that we should not tolerate,” Gatchalian said in a statement.

He called on the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to “immediately order the delinking of online gambling sites from messaging and e-commerce platforms operating in the country.”

“Kung saan-saan sila nagsusulputan. Dapat mas mabilis ang aksyon ng gobyerno! Hindi puwedeng basta na lang gawing sugalan ang ating mga cellphone at online apps (These sites are appearing everywhere. The government must act faster! Our phones and online apps cannot simply be turned into gambling platforms),” he added.

Gatchalian said government intervention is needed to prevent gambling operators from exploiting technology and online services that are supposed to make life more convenient for Filipinos.

He said a total ban may not sufficiently deter online gambling, citing the case of e-sabong, which the government has banned but continues to thrive.

"It's time to have stricter regulations that have real teeth. A ban alone may not be enough. Online gambling operators would likely just move underground, making it even harder for authorities to regulate operations and putting vulnerable Filipinos, especially the youth, at greater risk," he said.

Gatchalian had earlier filed a bill seeking stricter regulations on online gambling to curb the growing addiction of many Filipinos to the vice, which has given rise to many social ills, such as the proliferation of crimes and even mental health issues.

"Kailangan nating mas higpitan pa ang mga regulasyon sa online gambling dahil padami nang padami ang mga Pilipino na nalululong dito at dumadami din ang mga buhay at pangarap na nasisira dahil dito (We need to tighten regulations on online gambling because more and more Filipinos are getting addicted to it and more and more lives and dreams are being ruined because of it)," he added. (With a report from Leonel Abasola/PNA)