Gatchalian says Mayor Guo not homeschooled, bares school records

SENATOR Sherwin Gatchalian said on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, that he and suspended Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo went to the same school.

During the resumption of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality, Gatchalian belied Guo’s claims that she was homeschooled, as he bared the school records of Guo Hua Ping whose fingerprints, based on an examination conducted by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI), matched Mayor Guo’s.

"Apparently si Guo Hua Ping or si Alice Guo ay hindi lumaki sa farm. Hindi rin siya homeschooled. Nag-aral ho siya... Nag-aral siya sa parehas kong school, sa Grace Christian High School for Grades 1, 2, and 3. Year 2000 to 2003," he said.

(Guo Hua Ping or Alice Guo did not grow up on a farm. She was also not homeschooled. She studied... She studied at the same school as me, at Grace Christian High School for Grades 1, 2, and 3, from 2000 to 2003.)

"Hindi siya homeschooled ni Rubilyn... and nu'ng natatandaan ko sa school po namin, wala pong farm po doon puro building," Gatchalian added.

(She wasn't homeschooled by Rubilyn... and from what I remember in our school, there was no farm there, just buildings.)

Attached to Guo’s enrollment documents was her English-translated Chinese birth certificate where it was indicated that her mother is Wen Yi Lin while her father is Guo Jian Zhong.

Guo had repeatedly maintained that her mother is Amelia Leal Guo, who is a full-blooded Filipina, while she confirmed that her father is Jian Zhong.

The Alien Certificate of Registration submitted by Guo for her enrollment is the same as the document from the Bureau of Immigration.

The NBI earlier confirmed that through the fingerprint matching, it was established that Mayor Guo is one and the same person as Guo Hua Ping, who reportedly first entered the country in January 2003 together with her family through a Special Investors Resident Visa (SIRV).

The NBI compared Mayor Guo’s fingerprint from the clearance she applied for with the NBI under the name of Alice Guo in 2021 to the fingerprint record of Guo Hua Ping back in 2006 on her Alien Certificate of Registration.

Assistant Solicitor General James Lee Cundangan said they will include the records obtained by Gatchalian to the quo warranto case against Guo which may lead to her removal from the office.

The committee is investigating the raided illegal Pogo hub near the Bamban municipal hall.

The probe centered on Guo over her alleged involvement in the operations of the said firm which the Mayor had already denied.

Guo attended the earlier hearings but has already skipped two sessions citing mental health concerns.

The panel had earlier cited Guo and her immediate family, including her parents and siblings, in contempt.

Meanwhile, Guo filed a petition for certiorari before the Supreme Court seeking to annul and set aside the arrest order issued against her by the Senate, noting that she has already been adjudged guilty of all sorts of crimes

“Her constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and rights have been repeatedly violated, ignored, and/or disregarded,” the petition read.

Guo urged the SC to prevent the panel from further inviting or causing her to appear as a resource person. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)