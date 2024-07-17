Gatchalian seeks police aid over death threats

SENATOR Sherwin Gatchalian has been receiving death threats, which “appear to be a consequence” of his active participation in a Senate investigation on the raided illegal Pogo in Bamban, Tarlac where suspended Mayor Alice Guo was allegedly involved.

This was bared by Gatchalia himself on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, as he sought the assistance of the Philippine National Police (PNP) to investigate and file a police report involving threats made against his life.

The lawmaker attached in his letter to the Pasay police a transcript of a video circulating online, containing explicit threats directed at his personal safety and well-being.

“The creation and online dissemination of this video has caused me substantial concern for my security, as well as the safety of those around me. Particularly my family and staff,” said Gatchalian.

“In light of these serious threats, I formally request that the Pasay City Police initiate a police report on this matter and conduct a thorough investigation. I urge you to take swift action to ensure the safety of myself and those associated with me,” he added.

Gatchalian is taking part in the ongoing investigation of the Senate committee on women, children, family relations and gender equality on the raided illegal Pogo, Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated (ZYTI), in Bamban, Tarlac that centered on Guo, the town’s mayor.

Guo was suspended amid the ongoing probe following the cases filed by the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) against her before the Office of the Ombudsman over grave misconduct, serious dishonesty, gross neglect of duty and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of the service.

The DILG noted in its complaint that Guo issued business permit to ZYTI on June 27, 2023 even without the required fire safety inspection certificate (FSIC) and affidavit of undertaking and on January 17, 2024 without the required FSIC and despite the provisional Pagcor license of ZYTI which is only valid until February 29, 2024.

Lawmakers concluded that Guo favored the firm despite its illegal activities because she was actually involved in its operations.

Gatchalian was the first to reveal that Guo might be Guo Hua Ping, a Chinese national who entered the Philippines on January 12, 2003 together with her Chinese parents under a Special Investors Resident Visa (SIRV).

Guo Hua Ping’s registered mother under the SIRV is Lin Wenyi, whom Gatchalian earlier suspected to be the mayor’s biological mother, citing her inclusion in the majority of the family’s businesses.

The National Bureau of Investigation earlier said Mayor Guo’s fingerprint matched that of Guo Hua Ping, making them one and the same person.

Gatchalian also earlier bared Guo’s school records despite her claims that she was homeschooled and that she grew up on a farm.

Guo and her family are currently the subject of an arrest order issued by the Senate committee following their refusal to attend the resumption of the inquiry.

Guo filed for a petition for certiorari before the Supreme Court seeking to annul and set aside the arrest order issued against her by the Senate, noting that she has already been adjudged guilty of all sorts of crimes. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)