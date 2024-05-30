Gatchalian strongly believes Guo’s mother is Chinese

SENATOR Sherwin Gatchalian has expressed strong belief that the mother of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo is a Chinese national.

In a radio interview on Thursday, May 30, 2024, Gatchalian said he received information that Guo, in her younger days in their community in Valenzuela, introduced a certain “Wenyi Lin” as her mother.

He said based on the records of the family businesses of Guo, Wenyi Lin was included as incorporators along with his father Guo Jian Zhong and four siblings, in seven out of their 14 companies.

“Sa personal kong pag-aanalisa, malapit na tao ito (Wenyi) kasi travel buddy, trusted na tao kasi nasa family corporations nila. Possible na ito ang biological mother niya,” he said.

Gatchalian said Wenyi and Mayor Guo’s father also went in and out of the country 170 times over the past years.

Based on her birth certificate, Mayor Guo’s mother is a certain Amelia Leal while his father was Angelito Guo, Filipino name for Guo Jian Zhong.

However, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) declared Leal as non-existent as she has no birth records in the country.

“Inamin naman niya na ang tatay niya is Chinese. Ang only way na magiging Filipino citizen siya ay kung ang kanyang ina ay Filipino dahil under our law, sinusundan ang dugo or blood line ng mga magulang. So yun ngayon ang missing link na magpapatunay kung siya po ay Pilipino or Chinese or ibang nationality siya,” said Gatchalian.

(He admitted that his father is Chinese. The only way he will become a Filipino citizen is if his mother is Filipino because under our law, it follows the blood or blood line of the parents. So now that is the missing link that will prove whether he is Filipino or Chinese or another nationality.)

The lawmaker also doubts the “story” of Guo that she is the love child of her father to their household help.

“Ang tingin ko nga ginawa niya yan para maawa ang tao kasi kinukuha niya ang simpatya ng tao,” Gatchalian added.

(I think she did that to make people feel sorry for her because she was taking people's sympathy.)

Guo is in hot water due to her alleged links to a raided Pogo hub, Zun Yuan Technology Incorporated (ZYTI), which is a stone throw away from the Municipal Hall of Bamban, Tarlac in March 2024.

ZYTI is currently being investigated in the Senate over its links to various illegal activities such as human trafficking, surveillance activities and hacking of government websites.

Guo denied any links to Pogo operation but she admitted that she formerly owned half of the Baofu Land Development Inc., (BLDI) which is being leased by the ZYTI.

She also denied claims that she was a “Chinese spy” as she maintained her Filipino citizenship.

Guo only registered her live birth with the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) when she was already 17 years old. She also does not have a hospital record of birth and even school records as she claimed she was home schooled.

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations, and Gender Equality will hold an executive session on the matter next week. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)