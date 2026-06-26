Gatchalian to DepEd: Speed up hiring of school counselor associates

TO ADDRESS rising incidents of school violence, Senate President Sherwin Gatchalian called on the Department of Education (DepEd) to accelerate the hiring of school counselor associates in public schools.

In the 2026 national budget, P2 billion was allocated for the hiring of 10,000 School Counselor Associate I positions under the Basic Education Mental Health and Well-Being Promotion Act (Republic Act 12080).

Republic Act 12080 strengthens mental health support in basic education by requiring schools to establish programs and services that promote students' and school personnel's mental well-being. It also mandates the hiring and deployment of qualified school division counselors, school counselors, and school counselor associates while integrating mental health promotion, prevention, and intervention into the education system.

“Naglaan tayo ng pondo para sa pagkuha ng mga school counselor associate upang gabayan ang mga mag-aaral sa paghubog ng mabuting asal at matiyak ang kanilang maayos na kalagayang pangkaisipan at emosyonal,” Gatchalian said.

(We have allocated funds for the hiring of school counselor associates to guide students in developing good values and behavior, while ensuring their mental and emotional well-being.)

Gatchalian emphasized the vital role of school counselor associates in providing a safe space for mental health support, helping manage behavioral issues, and ensuring students stay on track with their academic and career goals. (STE)