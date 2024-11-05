Gavin Wood signals next steps for Polkadot’s revolutionary JAM protocol at sub0 reset

WEBZERO has announced the full agenda for its conference sub0 reset, inviting developers, investors and innovators to join Polkadot founder Dr. Gavin Wood, along with industry leaders from Parity and the Web3 Foundation, to work on building JAM, a new paradigm paving the way forward for writing and securing Web3 applications.

The three-day event from November 9-11, 2024 in Bangkok is dedicated to the most exciting innovation of the Polkadot ecosystem: advancing Gavin Wood’s visionary JAM chain project into the implementation stage and showcasing the most innovative projects built on Substrate.

JAM takes Polkadot's current architecture to a new level of flexibility, in which Polkadot's cores can be used for any verification task, whether for smart contracts or sovereign blockchains, maximizing the potential of the cores. It seeks to offer a real solution to the scalability vs coherency dilemma in Web3.

Sub0 reset kicks off with a dedicated education day. Attendees can learn from industry greats such as Polkadot founder Robert Habermeier and Avail’s Anurag Arjun, and join barcamp deep-dives focused on Substrate.

Day two is Modularity Day, with discussions from leading innovators at Avail, R0gue, Midnight and Parity Technologies.

Day three is JAM & Scalability day, building out Polkadot’s founder Gavin Wood’s vision to transform the ecosystem into the world’s first global computer.

The venue’s 24/7 hackerspace will give new teams the chance to co-work and compete for 10k USD in prizes.

Fabian Gompf, CEO of the Web3 Foundation, said: “Sub0 reset is the best opportunity for global developer talent to come together and catch up on the cutting-edge innovation happening in the Substrate and Polkadot ecosystems. Ranging from network updates and milestones to parachains, solochains and a whole day covering Join Accumulate Machine, sub0 reset is an important step for driving forward progress on Polkadot.”

Agenda highlights

Saturday, November 9

Interoperability deep-dive from Anurag Arjun 12 p.m., main stage

Keynote from Robert Habermeier, 12:30 p.m., main stage

Sunday, November 10

Workshop: Building on Polkadot - Shawn Tabrizi, Parity, 14:00-15:00

Building bespoke Web3 gaming experiences, John Linden, Mythical Games, 16:30-17:10

JAM Day – Monday, November 11

Demystifying Jam - Kian Paimani, Parity, 11 a.m.

Keynote speech on JAM from Dr. Gavin Wood - 17:00-18:00 p.m.

JAM Toaster: developers can test and optimize JAM implementations on a full-scale simulation of the network with 1,023 nodes at full capacity and 16,384 AMD CPUs. – All day

The Venue

Spectacular five-floor industrial venue

24/7 hackerspace with bounties and $10,000 prize

Rooftop oasis

Free catering and drinks from a private chef

Practical details:

Sub0 reset is taking place at 127 Na Ranong Rd, Khlong Toei, Bangkok from November 9-11, 2024.

A limited supply of free tickets for sub0 reset are available here.

The event runs from 10 a.m. until late each day. Make sure to subscribe to the WebZero Luma for full scheduling opportunities. The hackerspace runs 24 hours a day, ensuring developers can build at all hours of the night with food and beverages provided free of charge. Media lounge and recording rooms are provided.

The event will be streamed on the Polkadot Youtube channel.

For any further media enquiries, contact media@joinwebzero.com. (PR)