GCash introduces new AI features

LEADING fintech platform GCash announced several new features for its app, including several new features that make use of Artificial Intelligence (AI), in its FutureCast 2024.

Several executives of GCash took to the stage to each introduce new features to their platform, several of which were new features using AI.

A new AI agent called “Gigi” was unveiled and was made to assist in basic transactions such as contacting customer service, conversion history, transaction history and safety measures.

Two other features introduced were the Gscore AI, which helps with credit scores and interest rates, as well as hyper targeted ads, and Gcoach AI, an artificial financial coach.

Gcoach is said to be able to analyze spending and saving habits to help inform and advise users on their financial decisions.

GCash said that it believes AI will help in providing a better service and help its customers with their own financial progress. (Kirby Clint P. Antoni, UP Tacloban intern)