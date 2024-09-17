'Gener' makes landfall in Isabela; parts of NCR under Signal No. 1

MANILA – Tropical depression Gener has made landfall in the province of Isabela on Monday night and is currently crossing the landmass of northern Luzon, the weather bureau said Tuesday.

In an update, weather specialist Benison Estareja of the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said as of 4 a.m., Gener is in the vicinity of Alicia, Isabela.

Gener is packing maximum sustained winds of up to 55 km. per hour near the center and wind gusts of up to 70 kph. It is moving west at 30 kph.

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 is hoisted over Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Apayao, Kalinga, Abra, Ifugao, Mountain Province, Benguet, Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Zambales, Tarlac, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Bulacan, the northern and central portions of Bataan (Dinalupihan, Orani, Hermosa), Aurora, the northern portion of Quezon (General Nakar, Infanta) including Polillo Islands, the northern portions of Rizal (Rodriguez, San Mateo), and the northern portion of Metro Manila (Quezon City, Caloocan City, City of Valenzuela, City of Malabon, City of Navotas, City of Marikina, City of Manila, City of San Juan, City of Mandaluyong).

Gener and the enhanced southwest monsoon will bring heavy to intense rains (100-200 mm) over the provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Quirino, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Palawan, Occidental Mindoro, Aklan, Antique and Negros Occidental.

Moderate to heavy rains (50-100 mm) are expected over the rest of Cordillera, the rest of Cagayan Valley and Ilocos region, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Quezon, Rizal, Bicol Region and the rest of Mimaropa, Western Visayas and Negros Island Region.

Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under TCWS No. 1.

On Tuesday, strong to gale-force winds will prevail over Batanes, Mimaropa, Bicol, the Visayas and Mindanao due to the southwest monsoon enhanced by Gener and tropical storm Pulasan, outside the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

Gener is forecast to emerge over the coastal waters of Ilocos Sur or La Union on Tuesday. The tropical depression is forecast to move west over the Philippine Sea until Thursday before turning west northwest toward southern China.

Class suspensions

The Manila City government suspended in-person and online classes in Kindergarten to Grade 12 in all public and private schools in the city.

Mayor Honey Lacuna made the declaration after the city was among the areas in Metro Manila placed under TCWS No. 1.



"According to Department of Education Order No. 37, Series of 2022, dated September 1, 2022, classes from preschool to Grade 12 in areas under Signal No. 1 are automatically suspended. Aside from this, per Dep. Ed Order No. 37, principals are advised to immediately send home students who are already in school before Signal No. 1 has been hoisted," she added.

Lacuna said make-up classes would be conducted.

Aside from Manila, classes from preschool to senior high school are suspended in Quezon City, Caloocan, Valenzuela, Malabon, Navotas, Marikina, San Juan and Mandaluyong. (With Ferdinand Patinio/PNA)