German President Steinmeier arrives in PH for historic state visit

GERMAN President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and First Lady Elke Büdenbender arrived in the Philippines on Monday evening, June 15, 2026, for a state visit aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and expanding cooperation between Manila and Berlin across key sectors, including trade, defense, maritime security, renewable energy, and labor.

The visit marks a historic milestone in Philippine-German relations, as it is the first visit by a German President to the Philippines in more than six decades.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. formally welcomed Steinmeier at Malacañang Palace on Tuesday, June 16, where the two leaders held bilateral talks and discussed a broad range of issues, including peace and development, defense and maritime cooperation, economic partnerships, climate action, renewable energy, and labor mobility.

Speaking during a joint press conference, Marcos described Steinmeier’s visit as a strong signal of Germany’s commitment to deepening engagement with the Philippines.

He said the visit builds on the momentum generated by his own trip to Berlin in March 2024, where he met with then-German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The two countries also marked the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2024.

Marcos highlighted Germany’s role as the Philippines’ largest trading and investment partner within the European Union, with bilateral trade reaching approximately $5.5 billion and net foreign direct investments totaling $10.26 million in 2025.

He pointed to the presence of major German firms operating in the country, including Siemens, Lufthansa Technik, Deutsche Bank, Bayer, and Bosch.

The President also thanked Germany for supporting ongoing negotiations for a free trade agreement between the Philippines and the European Union, with the sixth round of talks having been held in Manila in May.

Marcos also cited Germany as an important defense partner, noting its participation as an observer in the annual Balikatan Exercises since 2024.

He also expressed appreciation for Germany’s support for international law and the rules-based order, particularly in the South China Sea.

“I thanked Germany specifically for consistently and publicly expressing its support for Philippine efforts to uphold the rule of law in the South China Sea,” Marcos said, citing Berlin’s backing of the landmark 2016 South China Sea Arbitration Award.

On maritime cooperation, Marcos acknowledged Germany’s assistance in modernizing the capabilities of the Philippine Coast Guard, including the provision of two Airbus H145 helicopters in 2019 and unmanned aerial vehicles in 2024.

Marcos also underscored the importance of the estimated 45,000 Filipinos living and working in Germany, many of whom are employed in the healthcare sector as nurses and nursing professionals.

He said the Filipino community has become an important bridge between the two countries, contributing not only to Germany’s labor force but also to its broader economic and social development.

The President likewise welcomed Germany’s support for technical and vocational education and training programs, as well as development initiatives implemented through the German Society for International Cooperation.

Renewable energy emerged as another key area of collaboration, with Marcos noting that Germany’s expertise in green technologies complements the Philippines’ abundant natural resources and investment opportunities.

As the current chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), the Philippines also expressed appreciation for Germany’s support for Asean community-building initiatives.

Marcos reaffirmed Manila’s backing for Germany’s application to become an Asean Sectoral Dialogue Partner.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global security developments, including issues affecting the Indo-Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East.

Marcos said the Philippines looks forward to further expanding cooperation with Germany in the years ahead, building on more than seven decades of diplomatic relations.

“I hope you return to Germany not only with fond memories of the Philippines but with renewed vigor to pursue further areas of cooperation in what has already been over 70 years of fruitful partnership between our two countries and friendship between our peoples,” he said.

Steinmeier’s visit is expected to include additional engagements with government officials and stakeholders as both countries seek to deepen strategic, economic, and people-to-people ties amid an evolving regional and global landscape. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)