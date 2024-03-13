Germany reiterates commitment in upholding rule-of law

GERMAN Chancellor Olaf Scholz reiterated on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, its country’s commitment to support the Philippines in protecting the rights of the Filipino people and to uphold international-based order.

In a joint press conference with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Scholz underscored the importance of upholding international law, particularly laws that govern international navigation such as the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos).

“I believe it to be important to each and every one, adheres to the legislation in place. We’ve talked about this today, as I said, and I made it clear that we support the Philippines in ensuring that the rights are being protected,” he said.

Marcos stood his ground as he maintained that the Philippines’ baseline, especially that of the West Philippine Sea, was established for years already, rejecting China’s premise that their territory follows what is now described as the 10-dash line, which is not recognized by any country including the Philippines.

The chief executive also reiterated that he will continue upholding the Philippine Constitution and protect the people’s rights and the country’s sovereignty.

“We have the economic zone that China has already intruded upon. And until that premise that China has made, in terms of all these discussions with the Philippines, then it’s very difficult to see a way forward,” Marcos said.

Marcos expressed gratitude for the assistance of Germany in promoting rules-based international order as they agreed to expand collaboration between the two countries “to contribute to the broader global community.”

“Because it really, it has to be recognized that the South China Sea handles 60 percent of the trade of the entire world. So, it’s not solely the interest of the Philippines, or of Asean, or of the Indo-Pacific region but the entire world. That is why it’s in all our interest to keep it as a safe passage for all international commerce that goes on in the South China Sea,” he said.

Germany has been providing training for the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) since 1974, making it the country’s second oldest formal defense partner.

It also contributes to the capacity-building of the Philippine Coast Guard.

AFP and Coast Guard were among the government agencies ordered by Marcos to protect the country’s sovereignty in WPS amid the continued harassment of China.

Marcos said he is heartened by the increased interest of Germany in enhancing maritime cooperation with the Philippines, welcoming more initiatives to enrich the partnership between the two countries.

“Our shared commitment to international law strengthens our partnership and creates a favorable atmosphere for working together on global issues,” the President said.

“I reiterated that the Philippines remains committed to addressing issues through dialogue and consultation, yet the Philippines, like any sovereign state, will continue to firmly defend its sovereignty, its sovereign rights, and jurisdiction, in accordance with international law,” he added. (TPM/SunStar Philippines)