Get ready for the ultimate ride as TRON: Ares hits cinemas October 8

THE cult favorite and 80s classic that forever changed the science fiction genre is making a long-awaited return. On October 8, TRON: Ares is coming to cinemas, bringing back timely digital world tropes, stunning visuals, and an electrifying soundtrack.

Over a decade since its last installment, TRON: Ares is set to dive deeper into the intersection between the digital grid and the human world. At the center of the story is Ares (Jared Leto), a highly sophisticated AI program tasked with a dangerous mission on Earth. The movie will explore humankind’s first encounter with digital beings, raising questions that feel especially timely in today’s age of AI and blurring digital and physical realities.

The cyberpunk thriller for the new era stars Academy Award-winner Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hasan Minhaj, Arturo Castro and Cameron Monaghan, with Gillian Anderson and Jeff Bridges. Together, they anchor a story that pushes beyond immersive sci-fi visuals and punk action and touches on themes of empathy, identity, and what it means to humanize technology.

Gritty, futuristic aesthetics

TRON has always been a visual spectacle, and TRON: Ares continues the tradition with its bold, distinct look in three unique Grids: the ENCOM Grid, the Dillinger Grid, and Flynn’s Grid. The iconic light cycle also makes its return, but this time the glowing bikes traverse through neon-lit city streets of the real world.

Cinematographer Jeff Cronenweth teased the first light cycle chase as a scene that will blow viewers away, immersing the audience in a thrilling chase like never before.

Adding to the immersive experience is a soundtrack brought to life by Nine Inch Nails, whose industrial edge amplifies both the high-adrenaline chases and the quieter beats of Ares’ inner conflict.

The grid and the human world

Through Ares, a complex digital being torn between the world where he came from and the one he’s currently in, the film boldly challenges what we know and think of modern technology.

Immerse in the thriller-punk, gritty world of TRON: Ares and experience the Grid and the iconic light cycles in a whole new light for yourself.

